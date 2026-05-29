King Kaka releases ‘Braggadocious’ featuring Iyanii

Kenyan rapper King Kaka has officially released the video for his new single “Braggadocious” featuring Iyanii. The audio is also available to stream, giving fans the first official taste of his upcoming album, ‘Year of the Pen’, set to drop on July 3, 2026.

“Braggadocious” serves as the track that sets the tone for the album rollout. Its a single that celebrates success, hard work, confidence, and the beauty of living the life one once prayed for.

The song carries warm, feel-good energy, with King Kaka and Iyanii reflecting on the rewards of persistence, sacrifice, and growth.

Rather than bragging from a place of ego, “Braggadocious” turns success into a testimony.

Iyanii brings an aspirational and playful edge to the record, speaking on his rate card changing, accepting euros, and moving differently now that success has opened new doors.

King Kaka delivers one of the song’s strongest statements with the line: “Where is the shame when there is money to make?”, a message that encourages listeners to embrace honest hustle, celebrate their blessings, and never feel embarrassed about making money through hard work.

With its danceable sound, lifestyle-driven message, and motivational undertone, the single is positioned as both a celebration anthem and a bridge into the larger story of the album.

For King Kaka, the release marks the beginning of a significant new chapter. Widely regarded as one of Kenya’s most influential artists, King Kaka has built a legacy as a rapper, storyteller, poet, entrepreneur, and cultural voice.

Over the years, he has remained one of the most respected figures in the Kenyan music scene, known for his powerful pen, socially conscious records, commercial hits, and ability to speak directly to the realities, dreams, struggles, and victories of his audience.

From his early days as a sharp lyricist to becoming a household name and the force behind the Kaka Empire movement, King Kaka has consistently shaped conversations within Kenyan music and beyond.

His contribution to hip-hop, spoken word, entertainment, and creative entrepreneurship has earned him the status of an icon and a legend in the East African music industry.

‘Year of the Pen’ will be available for pre-order/pre-add in the first week of June and will officially be released on July 3, 2026.