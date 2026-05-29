EACC arrests senior police officers over alleged bribery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two senior police officers over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a member of the public.

The arrests followed a complaint alleging that the officers; the DCIO Kitutu Central Sub-County, Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa, alongside Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station,demanded Ksh 100,000 to facilitate the arrest of an individual accused of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land within Nyanchwa Estate, Kisii County, and putting up structures on it.

Following investigations by EACC’s detectives, the two officers were arrested after allegedly receiving part payment of Ksh 40,000 from the complainant.

The suspects were escorted to the EACC Kisii Regional Office for processing and were released on cash bail of Ksh 50,000 each, pending completion of investigations.

EACC remains committed to the fight against corruption and continues to urge members of the public to report cases of bribery and abuse of office.