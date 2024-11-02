Kiprop and Chepngeno crowned Iten cross country Champions

Reigning Africa cross country champion Cintia Chepngeno of KDF cruised to victory in style after clocking 34:27.4 minutes, followed by Miriam Chebet from Western in 34:28.5 minutes, while Catherine Lerine from North Rift finished 3rd in 34:29.7.

Robert Kiprop Koech and Cintia Chepngeno emerged the winners of the 10km senior men and women, respectively, during the 3rd Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championship held on Saturday in Iten.

Kiprop from Kenya Police crossed the finish line in 30 minutes, 38.7 seconds, ahead of Noth Rift’s Asbel Kiprono in 30:47.7 minutes, while Vincent Kiptoo came home 3rd in 31:21.5.

Aphaxzard Kimutai and Victor Kipruto finished in 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Reigning Africa cross country champion Cintia Chepngeno of KDF cruised to victory in style after clocking 34:27.4 minutes, followed by Miriam Chebet from Western in 34:28.5 minutes, while Catherine Lerine from North Rift finished 3rd in 34:29.7.

Gladys Kipkoech and Christine Njoki finished 4th and 5th, respectively.

Kevin Kiprop and Lonah Cherono won the U20 categories for men and women, respectively.

Kiprop finished the 8km race in 24:24.6 minutes ahead of the 5,000m world U-20 champion Andrew Alamisi, who finished 2nd in 24 minutes and 28 seconds, while Cornelius Kipkosgei finished 3rd, posting 24:30.9.

Cherono from the Magnolia Athletics Camp emerged victorious in the 6km category, cutting the tape in 20:48.4 minutes, followed by the North Rift duo of Alice Chemtai and Abigael Chemnangei in 20:49.6 and 21:04.3 minutes, respectively.