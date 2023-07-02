KNUT wants security boosted in Mandera for smooth learning

The Mandera Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has called for better security from the national government for easy learning in schools across the county.

Area KNUT Executive Secretary Hussein Hassan while speaking during this year’s Knut annual general meeting said the national government has a mandate to ensure its citizens are secure wherever they are.

Hassan added as the branch executive secretary he is committed to working to improve the working standards of teachers.

“We must ensure that all our teachers, regardless of where they are, have better living standards,” said Hassan.

He added the region remains understaffed due to insecurity challenges but pledged to pressurize the Teachers Service Commission to increase staff in the border county.

KNUT National Assistant Treasurer Mohamed Kullow on his part urged the remaining teachers in the area to bear with the insecurity.

He pleaded with teachers not to desert the region as the region is faced with a shortage.

Currently, Mandera needs more than 2000 teachers to fill the gap in 300 public primary schools and another 550 in public secondary schools.

The region lost 28 teachers in 2014 after a bus they were travelling in while heading to Nairobi for the December holidays was stopped as bullets were sprayed on them.

This was followed by a mass exodus of teachers, especially non-locals.

In January 2020 the region faced another teacher’s crisis after TSC transferred tutors from other parts of the country citing insecurity after three of them were killed by the Al Shabaab during a night raid.