KRA slashes cargo clearance time by 54pc

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says it has realized a 54pc reduction in cargo clearance time within three year.

The authority says the duration of time to release goods from Port of Mombasa, Inland Container Depots and at Kenya Railways Corporation Sheds has been reduced from an average of 112.6 hours in 2021/2022 to 51.43 hours currently.

“This translates to a duration of slightly above 2 days compared to the previous duration of slightly above 4 days,” said KRA.

KRA says the increased adoption of Pre-Arrival Cargo Processing, saw its uptake grow from 25.28pc in FY2021/2022 to 40.55pc in FY 2023/2024.

“Enhanced systems capabilities of the Customs Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) now allow for the declaration of customs entries using the bill of lading as the base document, enabling processing to commence even before the cargo arrives,” the authority added in a statement.

As a result of improved efficiency, the customs revenue rose by 4.9pc to Ksh 791.4 billion in FY2023/24.

“To further strengthen risk management, all goods arriving at the Port of Mombasa must now be inspected at the port of origin. This ensures compliance through the issuance of a Pre-Export Certificate of Conformity by licensed inspectors appointed

by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).”

Customs revenue collections comprised revenues from oil taxes which grew by 10.3pc to stand at Ksh 300.77 billion and non-oil taxes which stood at Ksh 490.6 billion.