In a move that has left fans reeling, Kenyan dancehall artist KRG the Don (Karuga Kimani) has announced his decision to step away from music, citing a desire to focus on his other ventures and personal life.

The flashy artist, known for his larger-than-life personality, hit songs, and extravagant lifestyle, revealed this shocking news through his social media platforms, sparking an avalanche of reactions across the Kenyan entertainment scene.

KRG the Don made a name for himself in the Kenyan music scene in the early 2010s, carving out a niche for himself with his distinct dancehall-infused sound.

Known for hits like ‘Taka Taka’, ‘Mathogothanio’ and ‘We Run This’, he quickly became one of Kenya’s most recognised and controversial artists.

His music was synonymous with flashy visuals, luxury cars, and parties, all hallmarks of the image he cultivated as an artist.

KRG’s sudden decision to quit music has caught many off guard.

He explained that his passion for business outweighed his interest in continuing a full-time music career.

He mentioned that the music industry was no longer exciting for him and that he felt he had achieved everything he set out to accomplish.

“That phase of my life is done. I enjoyed every moment from online fights, ‘vipindire mingi pia,’ high and embarrassing situations,” KRG stated.

The timing of this announcement has raised eyebrows, particularly because KRG recently released new tracks and was gearing up for what many thought would be a major project.

However, he was clear in his message: “I want to spend more time doing better things. God, myself, family, business and education.”

Social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram were flooded with mixed reactions.

While some loyal fans expressed heartbreak, others were more sceptical about it and posted things like, “Hallo, mambo imechemka,” a line from one of his songs.

Many wondered if this was just a publicity stunt designed to create buzz around his brand, as KRG has always had a knack for staying in the limelight by sharing controversial news or information.

Others saw it as the natural evolution of his career, with one fan tweeting, “Honestly, I respect the move. He’s been saying for years that he’s more than just a musician. Let the man go and get his millions.”

However, the overwhelming sentiment among his fanbase is one of loss, with many expressing disbelief that an artist with his talent would simply walk away.

Critics, however, have also weighed in, with some accusing KRG of using the announcement to boost his business profile and drum up attention for future projects.

“We’ve seen this before. Artists say they’re quitting, but they never really leave. Watch him drop another hit next year,” one commentator remarked.

Though he’s exiting the music industry, KRG’s entrepreneurial ventures are far from slowing down.

He plans to focus on expanding his business empire, particularly in the real estate and transport sectors.

Additionally, speculation continues to mount among his fans about whether the move is politically motivated.

Some have even suggested that his larger-than-life persona could make him a force to reckon with on the campaign trail in Kenya.

KRG’s departure from music marks the end of a flashy, audacious era for the Kenyan dancehall scene but the musician is still a cast member on Showmax’s Nai-Rich Season one.