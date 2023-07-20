KSF Kiambu intensifies plans to rebrand in line with World Aquatics regulations

Kiambu County Swimming Governing body Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) Kiambu County stakeholders voted to rebrand itself as Kiambu County Aquatics Association (KCAA).

County Secretary Douglas Okatso while speaking to the media said the move was meant to symbolize inclusivity for all aquatic disciplines, not just swimming.

The new Kiambu County Aquatics Association identity will be rolled out in the next swimming season scheduled to start 1st August, 2023.

Okatso reiterated that the Kiambu Aquatics rebranding also reflect how stakeholders have already begun expanding aquatics profession beyond competition and swimming but rather also as a life skill, to include sustainability, environmental advocacy, leisure, tourism and wellbeing.

“Our new brand and visual identity will also enable us to connect with new audiences and encourage new generations of athletes across various aquatics disciplines to be united by water, safely, fairly and sustainably.”

Kiambu stakeholders also voted to amend its constitution in line with Kenya Aquatics, Africa Aquatics and World Aquatics.

The stakeholders also agreed the representation of public schools in the board of Executive Committee.

Coach Joseph Ndungu from Condor Swim Club who also doubles as a board member of vulnerable public schools within Kiandutu slums commended the move of incorporating public schools in management of the sport.

He opined that swimming was becoming an exclusive sport of the rich and was at the verge of completely secluding underprivileged kids in the community.

The stakeholders also unanimously endorsed Gloria Muthoni, an advocate specializing with sports law to be the returning officer during elections of officials at AGM slated for next month.