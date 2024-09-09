Ksh100M model secondary school coming up in Kwale

Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza has set out to establish a Ksh100 model secondary school to be called Tandaza Model Educational Centre in his constituency to provide quality education.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani accompanied by MP Tandaza launched the construction work for the new model school in Tsimba/Golini Ward in Matuga Sub County.

The new institution with funding from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) will focus on developing the talents of Kwale youth aligning with the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) education model.

The Tandaza Model Education Center is poised to be a transformative project for Kwale, aligning with the national vision of empowering youth through a talent-focused learning approach.

MP Tandaza said the new educational centre will have facilities such as classrooms, administration block, sports pitches, and a swimming pool aiming to create a comprehensive learning and talent development environment.

He said the school will be fully equipped to provide the right environment for modern learning at the junior and senior secondary school levels.

It will also have science and computer labs, multipurpose hall and modern library to promote all-round development and make education accessible to everyone.

He said the aim is to ensure that students in public schools would also benefit and be at par with those studying in private educational institutions.

The two term legislator noted that the new facility would admit students from all over the coastal county providing a unique opportunity for youth from diverse backgrounds.

The MP also seeks to transform public schools in the region with upgraded infrastructure and improved learning opportunities to provide the best education to students.

According to MP Tandaza the model schools will encourage school enrollment and noted that parents and guardians who deny their children access to education should be dealt with.

Governor Achani welcomed the new model educational centre noting that it would be a cornerstone for nurturing the talents of the youths.

“I commend the Matuga MP for initiating this transformative project which will nurture the potential of our young people and provide them with the skills they need to succeed in life,” she said, adding that education is the bedrock of modern societies.

Achani stated that the socio-economic progress of any society rests squarely on the quality of education provided to school children, disclosing that the county will also be constructing model nursery and primary schools.

She asked local legislators to join hands with the national and county government to provide excellent educational opportunities in public schools across the region.