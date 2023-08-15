Kuccps extends deadline for inter-institutional transfers

The Kenya Universities and College Placement Service-KUCCPS has extended the deadline for application of inter-institutional transfers.

In a notice, the placement service extended the deadline from today (Tuesday) to make up for a brief interruption on its Mpesa paybill payment option, which has since been restored.

“We are experiencing challenges with our M-Pesa payment option. We are working to restore our payment services soon. We’ll provide an update once the issue is resolved” KUCCPS sent a notification on Sunday, August 13.

Students who may wish to change their programmes and institutions now have until Friday to do so.

Those who wish to apply for the transfers have been advised to make their applications on the KUCCPS student portal; http://students.kuccps.net.

Applicants will be charged an application-processing fee of Ksh 1,000 per application.

For one to be eligible for transfer, the applicant must have been placed in the programme they are seeking a transfer from.

In addition, the programme applied to must have been on offer in the year the applicant was placed.

Transfer Process

For a transfer application to go through, an applicant must qualify for the programmes that he or she wishes to transfer to, in addition to satisfying the applicable cut-off points. Further, a transfer application must be endorsed by both the receiving and the releasing institutions, which have been enabled to do so online. Hence, students will not have to physically visit the institutions.

Applicants will be able to monitor the progress of their applications through the portal and, once approved, transfer letters will be posted on the portal for download by the applicants.

Additional reporting by Asha Khamis