Jubilee Party faults Gachagua’s call to tourists and investors

The Jubilee Party has criticised remarks attributed to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid Kenya until after the next General Election. The party warned that such statements could cause significant economic damage and jeopardise the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans.

In a statement released Monday evening, the party, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, affirmed that while political leaders have the right to criticise the government on pertinent issues facing the nation, they also have a responsibility to protect Kenya’s national interests.

“Political competition should never come at the expense of Kenya’s economy or the livelihoods of our people,” the party said in a statement signed by Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta.

The former ruling party maintains that efforts to achieve political change must not erode confidence in Kenya as a destination for tourism and investment.

“We believe that any communication made in pursuit of political change must equally safeguard the national interest,” the statement asserted.

The party argued that discouraging tourism and foreign investment would have unintended consequences, primarily affecting ordinary citizens rather than political leaders.

“Calls which may be interpreted as discouraging tourism or foreign investment risk creating unintended consequences for millions of ordinary Kenyans whose livelihoods depend directly on these sectors,” the party stated.

Jubilee highlighted tourism as one of Kenya’s largest sources of foreign exchange, noting that the sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across various areas including hotels, transport, tour operations, cultural enterprises, wildlife conservation, agriculture, and small businesses.

The party further emphasised that foreign investment is crucial for driving industrial growth, creating employment opportunities for young people, promoting innovation, and strengthening the national economy.

“The people who bear the greatest cost of declining tourist arrivals or reduced investment are not those in positions of political authority. It is the hotel worker in Diani, the tour guide in Maasai Mara, the artisan in Mombasa, the farmer supplying fresh produce to hospitality establishments, the taxi operator, the young entrepreneur, and the thousands of families whose daily incomes depend on a vibrant economy,” the party elaborated.

Jubilee also sought to reassure the international community that Kenya remains an attractive destination despite ongoing political disagreements.

“Kenya remains a nation of immense opportunity, extraordinary natural beauty, resilient institutions, and warm, welcoming people. Our differences with the current administration are political and policy-based. They should never diminish confidence in the Republic of Kenya itself or the immense potential of its people,” the statement read.

The party encouraged tourists, investors, and development partners to continue engaging with Kenya, expressing confidence in the country’s democratic institutions and constitutional processes.

The party insists that leaders across the political spectrum should exercise restraint in public statements, as their words have far-reaching consequences for Kenya’s economy and global standing.

“Our words carry weight. They shape perceptions, influence markets, affect livelihoods, and ultimately determine how the world views our nation,” the party charged.

“Kenya is bigger than any political party, any individual, or any election cycle. Even as we vigorously compete for leadership and advocate for change, let us remain united in protecting the economic interests of our people and preserving the dignity and reputation of our country,” it reiterated.