Ruto reiterates commitment to conserve country’s forests

President William Ruto has reiterated his administration’s commitment to conserving water towers in the country, including Mau Forest.

The president who was speaking in Narok Tuesday during a Maasai Cultural event held in Sekenani, said the government will not tolerate destruction of designated water catchment areas.

“Mau Forest is completely out of bounds for human activity. No one will be allowed to encroach on the Mau Forest. Right now, we getting partners to erect fences around Mau and other forests in Kenya so that we can secure our forests and make sure that we use them for prosperity,” said the President

The head of state indicated that the government is in the process of getting the necessary support to secure them and ensure no one interferes with forest resources.

“In the past, we have had problems of illegal logging and encroachment of forests including the Mau Forest. But this is changing. Right now, we are talking about planting of 15 billion trees and ensuring we have enough tree cover in the country,” he said