Luxury cruise MV SH Diana docks at Mombasa

The luxury cruise vessel MV SH Diana docked at the Port of Mombasa Saturday morning after a visit to the Port of Lamu.

The ship is carrying 127 passengers along with 125 crew members, underscores effective efforts made to revitalize the cruise tourism sector in the region.

MV SH Diana is expected to receive 184 more passengers at the Port of Mombasa, before departing for a voyage to the Seychelles, Maputo in Angola, and other ports within Europe.

Captain Ali Abdille, KPA Harbour Master and General Manager of Marine Operations, warmly welcomed the vessel.

The vessel is making a second visit to the Port of Mombasa.

Launched in 2023, the MV SH Diana spans 124 meters in length with a draft of 5.7 meters, providing a luxurious travel experience for the guests.