Somber mood engulfs Rachuonyo village as girl commits suicide

A somber mood engulfed Ogenga village in Rachuonyo East Sub County after a 16-year-old standard eight pupil at Ogenga Primary School within the village allegedly committed suicide.

Acting Chief of Kasewe Sub location Dickson Samba said the girl identified as Yvonne Achieng committed suicide in a church.

He said Achieng’s body was found dangling from the roof of the church on Tuesday with a sweater she had been wearing tied around her neck.

Samba said the girl’s body was discovered by her mother who had been looking for her after the girl mysteriously disappeared from home on Monday at about midday.

“The girl disappeared from home the previous day. Relatives had searched for her only to discover her lifeless body dangling in the church,” Samba said.

He said he mobilized police who took the body to Okita Nursing Home Mortuary at Kadongo trading center.

Samba urged parents and teachers to strengthen guidance and counseling for the minors. “Let children also know that life is important and every one of them must protect themselves and embrace religious teachings,” Samba said.

Rachuonyo East Sub County Police Commander Justus Kucha said they have launched investigations into the death. “We are undertaking investigations into the incident to get to the bottom of it,” Kucha said.