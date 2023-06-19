Sakaja unveils school feeding program to benefit at least 250,000 learners

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has launched an ambitious feeding program that will benefit at least 250,000 learners in public primary schools.

Speaking when he presided over the groundbreaking of 10 kitchens in Njiru Primary School, Sakaja said the program aims at encouraging learners to attend school and improving their nutritional status.

“By end of day tomorrow we shall have started work to construct 10 Central Kitchens in Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara, Starehe, Roysamu, Ruaraka, and Westlands Sub-counties,” he said

Sakaja noted that the meals will be cooked in the central kitchens and transported in special sealed containers and vehicles to the surrounding schools.

“Each kitchen is expected to produce about 10,000 nutritional meals daily, with each child getting 650 grams and a fruit daily as part of the programme,” he stated

He added that parents will be required to pay Ksh5 for each learner daily while the County Government of Nairobi will cater for the other costs.

The construction of the Kitchens will take about 10 weeks with the first meal to be served on the first day of the third term of this school year.