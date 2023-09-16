Majengo Ropa residents appeal to NLC over 20-year road reserve dispute

Residents of Majengo Ropa in Mvita Sub-County are appealing for the National Land Commission (NLC) to resolve a 20-year-old land tussle involving a road reserve.

The residents are pointing an accusing finger at some county government officials for allowing construction to continue despite a cancellation during the reign of Governor Hassan Joho.

Construction of the building, the residents lamented that it would block access to emergency services, children’s playing ground and businesses would be closed.

“As we were growing up this was a road, we used to play now there is a project we are being told it’s a private property whilst we know it’s a road. We are seeing road reserves being grabbed and people constructing houses,” said Muhsin Swaleh, a resident of Majengo Ropa.

Swaleh says if the construction is allowed to continue it will affect many people calling for the intervention of the National Government as they have no trust in County Land officials.

“We want justice to be done. It is still a puzzle as to why the County Government gave approval while they know this is a road,” said Swaleh adding that when the developer is stopped by County Officials they receive a call from above and after a few days construction commences.

Jamal Faraj, a resident, said the developer hoodwinked the residents that he wanted to build a social amenity but later changed to residential apartments after a few months.

“The buildings lack permits, we used to play football here, the developer came and disguised himself to buy the land to build a madrassa and tuition for the residents’ benefit but he had a hidden agenda,” he said adding that the developer worked in cahoots with some elders.

Jamal a disabled person, decried that residents will lack an alternative route to their homes in case of emergency and the developer seems influential because his plan was cancelled during Governor Joho’s tenure.

The residents are accusing the County Land Office of exacerbating the land problem because they are custodians of all land maps yet they went ahead to give a permit to a road reserve.

Kennedy Okinyi a Jua Kali artisan and Winson Nyangaa fish trader in the area said the road facilitates the movement of goods and customers and if it’s allowed to be grabbed they will be forced to close down their businesses.