Malaria: Kenya ready for LLINs distribution campaign in 28 counties

Kenya is set to roll out the distribution campaign of Long-Lasting Insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets (LLINs) scheduled to commence in November 2023 within targeted areas.

The Ministry of Health In partnership with Development Partners has successfully concluded a two-day training of National Trainers of Trainers (ToTs) for the Mass LLINs Distribution Campaign 2023/24.

This year’s campaign will harness digitization to mitigate operational risks and boost efficiency.

“The campaign’s objective is to achieve universal coverage in malaria-endemic and western highlands epidemic-prone areas across all counties,” said the Ministry of Health.

Since 2012, Kenya has adhered to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation of conducting mass LLIN distribution campaigns every three years to achieve universal coverage.

The LLINs distribution to communities has already made a significant impact in the fight against malaria, reducing prevalence from 8pc to 6pc nationally, as per the Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey in 2015 and 2020.

This training paves the way for a series of activities leading to the distribution of approximately 18 million nets across 28 high-risk counties.

“Our Multi-Agency National Trainers will equip counties and sub-counties with the skills for effective microplanning, household registration, and net distribution” the ministry adds.