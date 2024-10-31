Popular comedian Mammito Eunice delighted fans with a surprise pregnancy announcement – delivered in the form of a playful football-themed skit.

The skit cleverly referenced the popular Sheng phrase ‘kushika ball’ (catching a ball), an allusive metaphor for getting pregnant.

Staying true to her comedic roots, Mammito’s announcement followed an earlier post where she jokingly hinted at being celibate.

“I have been celibate this year and that has really centered me.”

Many of her followers were caught off guard when the pregnancy news broke just hours later.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded her Instagram with congratulatory messages, applauding her unique and humorous reveal.

Media personality Miss Mandi congratulated the comedian saying, “What a wild baby announcement! Murima iliguswa!!! Congratulations.”

Fans also praised Mammito’s dedication to comedic timing as one Instagram user @wes_love_ commented “Congratulations. I can’t believe I fell for the previous post. Whoop Whoop! Little Babyto”

This announcement proves once again that humour is at the heart of everything Mammito does, even when celebrating major life events.

Besides the pregnancy announcement, Mammito, who is famous for her political/social parodies, has an exciting schedule ahead.

She is set to host a stand-up comedy night on 30th November at Rosslyn Riviera Mall and later will perform a stand-up special on 20th December at the C.U. Shah Jain Bhavan in Loresho.