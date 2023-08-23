Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have announced the birth of their second child – a daughter.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian posted on Instagram. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. Serena Williams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced Olympia Ohanian to her baby sister.”

The post was accompanied by a quote from the Bible, Isaiah 48:18: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Williams also shared the good news herself by posting on TikTok. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” she posted along with a video clip featuring the family of three sitting together before she says she’ll be right back. She returns with baby Adira and gives the newborn a kiss on the head.