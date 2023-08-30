Home Podcasts Matukio ya Taifa: Walimu wapongeza serikali kwa nyongeza ya mshahara

Matukio ya Taifa: Walimu wapongeza serikali kwa nyongeza ya mshahara

By
KBC Digital
-

Mazungumzo ya maridhiano kuanza baada ya pande husika kukubaliana leo na walimu katika Kaunti ya Busia wapongeza serikali kwa nyongeza ya mshahara.

kiico
KBC Digital
Website | + posts
Previous articleNewsline: Government to strengthen Saccos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR