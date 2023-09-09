Curtains fall on Veteran TV producer Kibwana Onguso

Veteran Producer Kibwana Onguso has passed on aged 59 years. The former TV producer at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation died at his Lucky Summer home early Saturday.

The broadcast journalist had a successful career in the media industry where he produced popular programs such as Tausi, Nyundo Utosini, Tahamaki, Kisulisuli, Mahoka, Papa Shirandula, and Inspekta Mwala among others among others.

His son died at his home before doctors confirmed his demise around 11 a.m. today. At 59, the late producer has had a successful career in the media industry.

After leaving KBC in the early 2000s, Onguso worked at Citizen TV, K24, and Maisha Magic before going into independent production.

Those who have interacted and worked with the late Ongwaso say that his professionalism stood out and a man who mentored many TV producers.

The KBC family has sent heartfelt condolences to the family of the veteran producer.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.