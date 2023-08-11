Mombasa mechanic wins Ksh1 million Omoka na EPL Grand Prize

A mechanic based in Mombasa County is the latest millionaire in town after winning the Omoka na EPL grand prize on Odibets.

An elated Muema Mwalimu could not hide his joy after he received a phone call from Odibets to receive the news that he had won.

“I used to bet on English premier League (EPL) Games last season after Odibets launched the Omoka na EPL promotion. I was surprised to hear that I had won,” Mr. Mwalimu said.

The Mombasa-based mechanic divulged that he would invest the money in his garage and support the wife’s salon business. Leading sports betting site Odibets launched the one-of-a-kind promo dubbed “Omoka na EPL” to ensure punters win for simply placing bets throughout the EPL season.

As the Epl resumed, customers will be required to place a cash bet on at least one or more EPL football games using a stake of Sh50 or more.

They will automatically enter into the draw that will enable them to win various daily and weekly prizes.

Winners will receive their various prizes (cash) credited to their OdiBets’ accounts.

The prizes are as follows:

– Daily 500 winners of Sh500 each.

– Weekly 5 winners of Sh20,000 each.

– 2 Grand winners of Sh1 million each.