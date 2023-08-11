Young people in Tana River County urged to embrace vocational training

Vocational training has been described as key in efforts aimed at empowering young people with requisite skills essential for the current job market.

Speaking during skills and career launch at the Madogo vocational training centre, Bangale deputy county commissioner Joseph Korir said lack of vital skills for personal and communal growth has left are youth disadvantaged.

A pressing concern expressed by local leaders and residents, who have observed a significant number of children dropping out of education, subsequently engaging in criminal activities within the Madogo region.

A criminal gang, known as ‘Kayole,’ comprising of young individuals in the county wielding knives and crude weapons, has left area residents in fear. Terrorized residents retreat to their homes as early as 5 PM to evade potential attacks.

Bangale OCPD Joseph Gatuko decried the neglect of parental responsibilities, emphasizing the need for parents to play proactive roles in raising their children.

Tana River Deputy Governor Mahat Ali Loka urging law enforcement agencies to take stern measures to contain activities of the criminal gangs. Loka said reluctance of local youth to join technical training colleges has hindered the community’s overall development progress.

Tana River County’s First Lady, Zeinab Abdullahi, issued a call to women and young girls to seize the opportunity to register at the institution and acquire valuable skills.