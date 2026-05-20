More die of suspected Ebola as WHO warns that numbers will rise further

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there have now been 600 suspected cases of Ebola and 139 suspected deaths, with numbers expected to rise further given the time taken to detect the virus.

Fifty-one cases have now been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo – where the first case was reported – and two in neighbouring Uganda, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva, he said the outbreak of the Bundibugyo species of Ebola was likely to have started “a couple of months ago”.

On Sunday, the WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, but said it was not at pandemic level.

Ghebreyesus said that after meeting on Tuesday, the health organisation’s emergency committee agreed the situation was “not a pandemic emergency”.

“WHO assesses the risk of the epidemic as high at the national and regional levels and low at the global level,” he explained.

The 51 cases confirmed in DR Congo are in its eastern Ituri province – the epicentre of the outbreak – and the North Kivu province. Of the two confirmed in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, both had travelled from DR Congo, one of whom has died.