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CS Murkomen hails team working on new police unit for Nairobi

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has praised the progress of the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit, saying he was confident the technical team would come up with a “people-facing command structure.”

He said the Unit will significantly enhance security and public order in the city and its surroundings.

“I am gratified that the team is learning from some of the best metropolitan police units in the world in coming up with the administrative structure, service standing orders and standard operating procedures,” said the CS.

He was speaking when he received a progress report from the technical committee working on establishing the Unit.

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The meeting brought together National Government Coordination PS Ahmed Abdisalan, Inspector General Douglas Kanja, and representatives from the Nairobi County Government, among other senior Government officials.

“The Unit will strengthen response to emerging security challenges, improve inter-agency collaboration, and promote cooperation between the police and the public,” said the CS.

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The formation of the Unit follows the cooperation agreement between the national Government and Nairobi City County to make the city and its satellite towns safer for residents, visitors and investors.

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