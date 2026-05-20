Kenya, Kazakhstan sign agreements to deepen ties

Kenya and Kazakhstan have signed a raft of bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening and expanding diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries, during President William Ruto’s State Visit to the Central Asia nation.

Importantly, the agreements seek to place Kenya as Kazakhstan’s anchor nation in East and Central Africa while positioning Kazakhstan as Kenya’s gateway to Central Asia.

“Kenya views Kazakhstan as a vital partner and an important gateway to Central Asia and the wider Eurasia,” President Ruto said when he was hosted by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Palace of Independence in the capital, Astana, on Wednesday.

He added: “In turn, Kenya has invited Kazakhstan to establish Nairobi as a strategic base for its operations on the continent while utilising the ports of Mombasa and Lamu as key logistics gateways to regional markets.”

Currently, Kenya serves as Kazakhstan’s second largest trading partner in Sub-Sahara Africa, mainly importing Kenyan agricultural products such as tea and cut flowers, while exporting fertiliser to Kenya.

Present were First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries William Kabogo (ICT) and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade), among others.

Welcoming his guest to Kazakhstan, President Tokayev commended President Ruto as a transformative leader in the African continent.

“Under your strong leadership, Kenya has emerged as one of the most vibrant and forward-looking nations in Africa. Your country serves as a beacon of progress, proving that Africa is a true powerhouse of talent, limitless innovation and unique opportunities,” he said.

During the function, President Tokayev conferred on President Ruto Kazakhstan’s prestigious Order of Dostyk (Frienship) First Degree for his role in strengthening Kenyan-Kazakhastan ties.

In his acceptance remarks, President Ruto said: “This award is not only a personal recognition but a luminous symbol of the enduring symbol of friendship between Kenya and Kazakhstan. It reflects our shared commitment to peace, cooperation and the enrichment of cultures across continents.”

Thereafter, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several bilateral agreements in tourism, ICT, finance, trade and investment, space science, transport and logistics, mining, commerce, trade and diplomatic sectors.

“These agreements are instruments of action that reflect our shared determination to deepen collaboration, expand opportunity, and deliver tangible benefits to our citizens. We are fully committed to ensure their effective implementation,” he said.

Both leaders agreed to continue advocating climate justice, fair access to climate financing and reform of the international financial architecture.

Further, they reaffirmed the urgent need for reforms to the multilateral system, including the United Nations Security Council, to be more responsive to the needs of Africa and the entire Global South.

President Ruto said his visit underscores the importance his government has placed on strengthenning diplomatic relations between the two countries, which began in 1993.

“My visit here is intentional and deliberate to elevate our partnership to the next level,” he said.