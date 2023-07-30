Morocco  keen on fostering relationship with neighbouring countries

The King said Moroccan-Algerian relations are stable, and he looks forward to seeing them improve

The kingdom of Morocco is keen to establish solid relations with sister nations and

friendly countries, particularly its neighbors Algeria, which is key to both countries and regional development.

Speaking on Saturday, when he led the country in marking his 24 years on the throne, King Mohammed VI reassured other African countries and Moroccan Citizens of his dedication to ensuring the restoration of the once strong ties between Morocco and Algeria, which will also see the reopening of the borders between the two sister Nations .

The King said Moroccan-Algerian relations are stable, and he looks forward to seeing them improve. ” In this regard, I would like to tell the leaders and people of our sister nation, Algeria, that no evil will ever be done to them, nor will any harm ever come to them from Morocco.

I want them to know that we attach special importance to the bonds of affection, friendship, exchange, and interaction between our peoples.” Affirmed King Mohammed VI

The King also commended their senior men’s football team for their outstanding performance in last year’s FIFA World Cup, which triggered their ambition of staging the global showpiece jointly with Spain and Portugal in 2030.

“Whenever the conditions are right, and each time they commit to seriousness and to the spirit of patriotism, Moroccan youth always

manage to dazzle the world with great, unprecedented accomplishments, and the feat of our national football team in the last World Cup is a case in point. As acknowledged, both in Morocco and around the world, our sons provided some of the best illustrations of patriotism and unity, as well as family and community cohesion”.

“That same spirit guided my decision to make a joint bid with our friends, Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 World Cup Finals, which I hope will be an historic event at all levels”.

Morocco’s candidacy brings together two continents: Africa and Europe.

which unites the two shores of the Mediterranean," concluded the King.

The country brags of vast natural resources and tourist cites which are key to its progressive development.

King Mohammed VI ascended to the throne on July 23, 1999, upon the death of his father, King Hassan II.