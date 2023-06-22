Morocco ready to host AFCON U 23 Championships

This year’s competition logo was unveiled in Rabat, Morocco, in a colourful celebration that comprised a trophy in a football player’s hand, representing the pursuit of continental supremacy.

The Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which will also be the 2024 Olympic football qualifiers, will kick off this Saturday in Morocco, which is hosting it for the second time in the 12-year history of the championship.

The inaugural competition, which also acted as a qualifier for the London 2012 Olympics, was held in Morocco in 2011.

This year’s competition logo was unveiled in Rabat, Morocco, in a colourful celebration that comprised a trophy in a football player’s hand, representing the pursuit of continental supremacy.

The green rays of the illustration symbolize the lush green lawns of Africa, while the red displays the passion of the competition.

Guinea and the hosts, Morocco, will get the competition underway this Saturday, June 24th, at the Prince Mouley Abdellah stadium in Rabat.

The competition will take place in two stadiums: the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and the Ibn-Batouta Stadium, also known as the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Group A comprises Morocco, Ghana, Congo, and Guinea, while Group B consists of Egypt, Mali, Gabon, and Niger.

The top three teams in the AFCON U23 will qualify to represent the continent in next year’s Olympic games in Paris, France.