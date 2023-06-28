Home Football Morocco thrash Ghana inching closer to 5th Olympic games appearance

Morocco thrash Ghana inching closer to 5th Olympic games appearance

The win put the hosts in control of group A with six points and assured them of leading the group after seeing off Guinea 2-1 in the opening match.

Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and Ghana held at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 27 June 2023 ©Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

Host Morocco produced a master  class performance  to thrash Ghana 5-1 in group A on Tuesday and book their slot in semi finals of the AFCON U 23 .

Amir Richardson opened the scoring in the 7th minute, connecting on a neat pass from Osasuna for Adel.

Ismael Saibari extended the host’s lead six minutes later before Yanis Begraoui adding   third in the 30th minute.

Salim Adams scored the only  goal for Ghana two minutes from the end of the 1st Stanza.

Adel and Begraoui added a goal each in the second half to seal a five-star performance for the home team.

Ismael Saibari of Morocco celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and Ghana held at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 27 June 2023 ©Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

The Atlas Lions  will return to Prince Mouley Abdellah Stadium this Saturday for a dead rubber match against Congo.

In the earlier match, Congo was eliminated after succumbing to a 3-1 loss to Guinea.

Yann Geoffrey Kouori Ngatse of Congo celebrates goal with teammates during the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations match between Congo and Guinea held at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 27 June 2023 ©Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

The tournament will shift to 2nd round matches in group B as defending champions Egypt lock horns against Mali at the Grande Stade de Tangier on Wednesday night in a must-win for the Young Pharos, who fired blanks against Niger in the opening match, while Mali need a win to seal their berth in the semi-final after thrashing Gabon 3-1 in match day 1.

Gabon will play Niger in the second match at the same venue at 11 p.m. Kenyan time

