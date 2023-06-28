Morocco thrash Ghana inching closer to 5th Olympic games appearance

The win put the hosts in control of group A with six points and assured them of leading the group after seeing off Guinea 2-1 in the opening match.

Host Morocco produced a master class performance to thrash Ghana 5-1 in group A on Tuesday and book their slot in semi finals of the AFCON U 23 .

Amir Richardson opened the scoring in the 7th minute, connecting on a neat pass from Osasuna for Adel.

Ismael Saibari extended the host’s lead six minutes later before Yanis Begraoui adding third in the 30th minute.

Salim Adams scored the only goal for Ghana two minutes from the end of the 1st Stanza.

Adel and Begraoui added a goal each in the second half to seal a five-star performance for the home team.

The win put the hosts in control of group A with six points and assured them of leading the group after seeing off Guinea 2-1 in the opening match.

The Atlas Lions will return to Prince Mouley Abdellah Stadium this Saturday for a dead rubber match against Congo.

In the earlier match, Congo was eliminated after succumbing to a 3-1 loss to Guinea.

The tournament will shift to 2nd round matches in group B as defending champions Egypt lock horns against Mali at the Grande Stade de Tangier on Wednesday night in a must-win for the Young Pharos, who fired blanks against Niger in the opening match, while Mali need a win to seal their berth in the semi-final after thrashing Gabon 3-1 in match day 1.

Gabon will play Niger in the second match at the same venue at 11 p.m. Kenyan time