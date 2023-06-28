Mother sets herself, children on fire over domestic wrangles

A middle-aged woman set ablaze her two children aged ten and two years old at their house in Saina Estate, Kajiado County over domestic wrangles.

The woman who was alleged to have been angered by her husband’s decision to marry a second wife is said to have locked herself and her children inside the house before setting it on fire.

Neighbours who rushed to the scene struggled to put out the fire but it was too late to save the children as they had already succumbed to the inferno.

The woman, who sustained serious burns, was rushed to the Kajiado County Referral Hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman and her husband have been engaged in constant wrangles over the last few months and the two had quarreled before the incident.

Joseph Ng’ang’a, one of the neighbours who helped put out the fire, lamented that the county government did not respond to their cries for help adding that the children could have been saved if a fire brigade was availed on time.

He called on the county government to invest in firefighting equipment that could help save lives and property during fire incidents.

“We really struggled to put out the fire as there is no water here. A Bowser which was ferrying water came to our rescue and helped put out the fire but it was too late to save the children.” He said

Dalalekutuk Member of County Assembly John Loisa who visited the scene advised couples to seek advice from the church or elderly couples whenever they have marital issues.

Loisa revealed that he would ensure that a fire brigade for Kajiado Central is budgeted for in this year’s budget.

“We are currently at the budget-making process, we will ensure that we set aside funds for the fire brigade for this area to ensure that lives and property are saved whenever there is a fire incident,” said the MCA.

The body of the two children was taken to Kajiado County Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.