National Dialogue Committee invites Kenyans to send their views

Kenyans can now send their views to the Bipartisan Committee through its technical committee.

The committee on Friday invited submissions of memorandum from the public for the next 10 days on the five key issues before the committee.

The call coming barely 48 hours after the senate in a special sitting on Tuesday endorsed the establishment of the committee.

The committee says the public can present written submissions via email, social media, or drop them off physically at their offices.

In its sittings; the committee will prioritize streamlining of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and auditing the servers.

Other issues the committee will address include; outstanding constitutional matters such as implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, the cost of living, fidelity to political parties and coalitions, entrenching political party funds into the constitution, and establishment of state offices among them the official leader of the opposition and the office of prime cabinet secretary.

The committee is expected to take a break from its sittings next week for members to attend the Africa climate summit before resuming talks on Monday 11th of September 2023.

Report by Gladys Mungai