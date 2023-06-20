Mudavadi: Embrace research, technology for a sustainable future

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to embrace education research and technology to enable a sustainable future for the country.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of AISC conference at The University of Nairobi, Mudavadi said that through research and sharing of knowledge, the country can build the capacity to address challenges bedevilling the nation and the world at large.

He further urged the public to embrace technology and utilize the immense digital opportunities and build into ‘The Commons We Want’

The conference seeks to provide the much needed link to future oriented research and emphasizes on the need to observe better environmental conservation to mitigate severe effects of climatic change.

“The concept of commons which represents shared resources, spaces, and systems being managed collectively remains to be a cornerstone of human interactive civilisations,” said Mudavadi

“This calls for a conversation not only guided by principles of fairness, equity, and sustainability but also a guide to development planning,” he added

The 19th Biennial Conference by the International Association for the Study of the Commons (IASC) is being marked under the theme “The Commons We Want: Between Historical Legacies and Future Collective Actions”.