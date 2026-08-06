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Mudavadi hails security guards’ role in protecting democracy, economy

Mudavadi urges security guards to reject tribal politics and divisive rhetoric as he lauds their contribution to national security.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has hailed the role of private security officers in safeguarding democracy and protecting the country’s economic stability.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday when President William Ruto hosted more than 5,000 private security officers, Mudavadi said the officers have a duty to help curb tribalism, reject divisive politics and uphold the rights of all Kenyans.

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He urged the officers to stand against ethnic incitement and political intolerance, saying Kenya has previously suffered because of indiscipline and leaders who exploit tribal divisions for political gain.

“You should be security officers who stop tribal utterances and bad politics. Be protectors of democracy and the rights of every Kenyan,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the government remains focused on expanding the economy, cautioning against leaders driven by anger, revenge and divisive agendas that could derail the country’s progress.

“The President wants the economy to continue growing. We should not allow our country to be destroyed by people consumed by anger, revenge or schemes that divide the nation,” he said.

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He noted that security is a prerequisite for economic growth, saying no country can attract investment without a stable and secure environment.

Mudavadi said private security officers make a significant contribution to the country’s economy by protecting businesses, institutions and enabling millions of Kenyans to go about their daily lives.

“A country without security cannot attract investors. You are helping to safeguard Kenya’s economy. Many families sleep peacefully because of your dedication and sacrifice,” he said.

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