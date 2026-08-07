FootballSports

Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid agree new six-year deal

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
3 Min Read

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that Vinicius Junior has signed a new six-year contract, ending months of uncertainty over the Brazilian winger’s future at the club. The extension ties him to the Santiago Bernabeu until June 30, 2032.

The announcement, made on Thursday, brings to a close a lengthy and at times tense negotiation. Vinicius had entered the final year of his previous deal, which was due to expire in the summer of 2027, and talks between his camp and the club had reportedly stalled for well over a year.

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The uncertainty opened the door for Premier League champions Arsenal, who emerged as the most persistent suitors for the Brazilian throughout the saga. Reports suggested the London club had identified Vinicius as a marquee addition to bolster their attack, with the stalled Madrid talks fueling genuine belief that a move to England was possible.

That speculation intensified further after a difficult, trophyless season for Madrid, during which Vinicius reportedly fell out of favour for a stretch under the club’s previous manager, only strengthening the sense that a transfer window opportunity existed for Arsenal to pounce.

Momentum shifted after the World Cup, when Madrid returned to the negotiating table with an improved financial offer that helped close the gap with Vinicius’s camp. Club president Florentino Perez was said to have remained committed to keeping Vinicius as a central figure in the project.

Head coach Jose Mourinho was also closely involved in persuading the player to stay, effectively shutting down Arsenal’s pursuit before it could materialise into a formal transfer bid.

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Since arriving from Flamengo in July 2018 at age 18, Vinicius has become one of the defining players of Real Madrid’s recent era.

Across 375 appearances, he has scored 128 goals and collected 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns, cementing his status as one of the most influential attackers in world football.

With the contract saga now resolved, Mourinho heads into the new season with his top attacking threat locked in long-term. Arsenal, meanwhile, will need to turn their attention elsewhere for a headline addition to the left wing, their pursuit of Vinicius ending without ever reaching the negotiating table.

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