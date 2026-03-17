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Met: Heavy rains expected in several parts of the country from Thursday

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Rainfall is expected across several parts of the country from Thursday, with isolated heavy downpours likely, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

In its latest forecast, the department indicated that rains will be experienced over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands and the Coast, warning that some regions could record heavy rainfall events.

Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, including Nandi, Kakamega, Kisumu and Narok, are expected to begin with sunny intervals before transitioning to morning rains and afternoon to night showers and thunderstorms from Thursday.

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, covering areas such as Nyeri, Murang’a and Nairobi, morning rains are likely in a few places before spreading to several areas later in the day, accompanied by afternoon and night thunderstorms.

The South-eastern lowlands, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni and Kajiado, will initially experience dry and sunny conditions, with rainfall expected to set in from Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and nights.

At the Coast, including Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale, showers are likely at different times of the day, while north-western counties such as Turkana and Samburu will largely remain sunny and dry at the start before occasional rains develop.

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North-eastern counties, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir and Garissa, are also expected to experience predominantly dry conditions initially, followed by intermittent rainfall in a few areas.

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