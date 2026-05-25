Murang’a County offers relief to businesses affected by protest looting

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has offered financial support to business owners who suffered losses after their premises were broken into and looted during last week’s nationwide protests against the high cost of fuel.

The County Government disbursed Ksh 440,000 from its emergency fund to assist the affected traders, noting that the amount may not fully cover the damages but is intended to provide some relief.

Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania condemned the widespread destruction witnessed during the demonstrations. He emphasized that while picketing is a constitutional right, it must be exercised lawfully and without destruction of property.

Township Ward MCA Charles Machigo applauded the county government for the initiative, saying the support will go a long way in restoring hope among the local business community.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the assistance.

Joyce Wangui, whose phone shop was looted and merchandise worth thousands of shillings stolen, received Ksh 100,000. She said the support would help her recover faster.

Meanwhile, Jane Njeri, a fruit vendor, received Ksh 10,000 and noted that the funds would help her restart her business.