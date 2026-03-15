Saturday rains cause floods in major roads across Nairobi

Nairobi County On Saturday once again came to a standstill with hundreds of passengers stranded and motorists forced to leave their vehicles along the roads following the torrential rains experienced in the Capital.

The Green City under the sun was once again submerged in flood waters with Nairobi residents faulting the County Government for Negligence of unclogging the drainage despite 62 people losing their lives and dozens left Counting loses in recent weeks.

The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that 11 people have been rescued from a marooned matatu along Bunyala Road and two children rescued from a flooded house in Kilimani.

With the weatherman already giving a warning few days ago on the potential rains the capital would experience the streets were flooded once more.

In Eastleigh, both traders and motorists were left stranded unable to move across the flooded roads while other vehiles broke down amidst the heavy down pour on Saturday Night.

This coming barely days after the deadly floods killed 62 people, left dozens injured and thousands of people operating business in the county left counting loses.

At the Kariokor roundabout, the Saturday rains saw hundreds of motorists stranded forcing a majority to abandon their vehicles fearing for their safety.

Nairobi Residents pointed and accusing finger at the County Government for failing to address the drainage issue which they claim are clogged by trash left on the side of the road

Further, they have called for the intervention of the National Government especially after the signing of the agreement between the Current administration and the county Executive.

President William Ruto has assured all Kenyans that the Government remain fully mobilised to respond.

In a statement issued Sunday Morning on his X account, the Head of State directed the activation of a multi-agency response bringing together emergency services, security agencies, humanitarian teams and technical departments to coordinate efforts and manage the situation effectively in Nairobi and across the country.

According to Kenya Red Cross the Heavy rainfall caused flooding in several parts of Nairobi, including Parklands, CBD, Lower Kabete, Kibera, Kilimani, South B, Kawangware, Lang’ata, Lavington and Riruta.

The Kenya Red Cross Aqua Rescue teams were on the ground and So far, 11 people have been rescued from a marooned matatu along Bunyala Road and two children rescued from a flooded house in Kilimani.

Moreover, the wrath of Mother Nature saw Major bridges being affected, leading to massive traffic paralysis and power grid damage in several neighborhoods.