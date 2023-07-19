Mv Uhuru II currently undergoing sea trials in Lake Victoria

Mv Uhuru II is currently undergoing sea trials in Lake Victoria to ensure that every part works as expected.

According to Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL), these tests include checking the ship’s performance and equipment functionality.

This is among the final steps in the process of constructing and deploying a new ship.

The 100-meter vessel with a capacity of carrying up to 22 wagons and an estimated capacity of 2 million litres of crude oil per trip is the first ship to be made in Kenya by Kenyans.

The MV Uhuru II is a cargo ship currently under construction, designed to transport cargo within Lake Victoria.

It is a vessel equipped with a range of sophisticated systems that are essential for its safe and efficient operation. One of the most important systems on the MV Uhuru II is its hull structure.

The ship’s hull is designed to be strong and durable, capable of withstanding the stresses and strains of heavy cargo and rough waters.

The hull is constructed from high-quality steel and carefully welded together to form a watertight enclosure that will protect the cargo and crew from the elements.

In addition to its hull structure, the MV Uhuru II is also equipped with an advanced piping system.

The piping systems are used to transport oil from the ship’s cargo tanks to its engines, where it is used to power the ship’s propulsion system.

The piping system is carefully designed to ensure that the oil is delivered to the engines at the correct pressure and temperature, which helps to maximize the engines’ efficiency and performance.

The ship’s engines are the heart of its propulsion system, providing the power and reliability needed to move the ship through the water.

They are equipped with Caterpillar 3500 series four-stroke, V-type, turbocharged marine diesel engines that are well suited for the demands of commercial shipping.

These engines are designed to be rugged and reliable, with a proven track record in the marine industry. They can deliver high power output and are known for their fuel efficiency, which helps the ship to conserve fuel and reduce its carbon footprint.