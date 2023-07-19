Azimio condemns arrest of its leaders

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party has condemned the arrests of its leaders and their close associates.

In a statement Wednesday, the Azimio leadership demanded respect for the constitution saying the continued unlawful detention of those arrested and excessive use of force by police to disperse peaceful demonstrators across the country is a flagrant violation of the constitution and laws.

This is after the arrest of Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino Tuesday night, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Kilifi South member of parliament, Ken Chonga and the county assembly speaker, Teddy Mwambire, were arrested in Mtwapa, Kilifi county and detained in an unknown place.

In Nairobi, Members of county assembly Wilfred Odallo (Mabatini) Redson Onyango (Ngei) as well as Erick Otieno and Anthony Otsula both budget officers at Nairobi county assembly were arrested and held in undisclosed locations.

Also arrested were Raila Odinga’s close associates Maurice Ogeta and Dennis Onyango who were later released.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the arrests of Azimio leaders and close associates of leaders without any colour of right or lightest justification,” Azimio la Umoja -One Kenya co-principal Martha Karua said.

Elsewhere in Kibra demonstrators engaged police officers in running battles and after quelling the chaos four people were arrested and are being detained by the police.

Azimio claims these arrests are attempts by the Kenya Kwanza government to paralyze Azimio and sabotage the exercise of their constitutional right.

“We further demand respect for our constitution and laws. Their continued unlawful detention, together with the excessive force being used notably in Mathare, Kibra, Embakasi, Kamukunji, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu and indeed all over the country to disperse lawful and peaceful demonstrations is in flagrant violation of our constitution and laws” Karua said.

“As stated previously, we remind the police that each officer will account individually for these unlawful acts. Our Lawyers have instructions to proceed with the necessary legal action” she warned.

Elsewhere, one person died from a gunshot wound in Makueni County with another admitted to the Makueni referral hospital nursing gunshot wounds following the anti-government protests in Kasarani Makueni County.

In Migori County two men are nursing injuries at Migori County Referral hospital after allegedly being shot during the protests.