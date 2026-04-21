NACADA hails 20-year drug trafficking sentence in Wamunyu ruling

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has lauded a recent ruling by Wamunyu Court, which sentenced a suspect to 20 years for possessing 4kg of cannabis, 87 rolls, and proceeds related to drug distribution. NACADA described the ruling as a significant achievement in Kenya’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

The conviction arose from a weeklong intelligence-led operation in Kabaa, Mbiuni, where NACADA officers from Nairobi monitored a house suspected of being a cannabis distribution point. On 10 April 2025, they moved in after observing a suspect entering the premises with a manila sack.

Two suspects were later arraigned before the court. One was a Civil Engineering student from Kabete National Polytechnic, who was accused alongside a woman alleged to have delivered the cannabis. The student claimed she had no knowledge of the drugs, arguing she had no access to the room where they were found.

However, the court dismissed the defence, ruling that she knowingly permitted an individual carrying contraband into a house already under surveillance. Magistrate P.E. Nabwana stated that she “actively participated in the crime,” convicting her of possession for personal use and imposing a Ksh. 100,000 fine or three years’ imprisonment in default.

The second accused faced trafficking charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act. The court determined that the quantity recovered indicated intent to traffic, resulting in a Ksh. 50 million fine or a 20-year prison term in default.

Authorities recovered 4.115 kilograms of unprocessed cannabis, 87 rolls of processed cannabis weighing 90 grams, and Ksh. 4,220 believed to be proceeds of illegal trade.

NACADA CEO Dr Anthony Omerikwa welcomed the ruling, linking it to strengthened national enforcement efforts and a recent presidential directive aimed at intensifying the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

“This outcome demonstrates that no trafficker, regardless of scale or network, is beyond the reach of the law,” he stated, adding that intensified operations are yielding measurable results.

Dr Omerikwa emphasised that the ruling by Senior Resident Magistrate P.E. Nabwana underscores a tightening judicial stance against narcotics trafficking.

He highlighted the growing alignment between enforcement agencies and the judiciary as a critical factor in securing convictions. According to NACADA, this collaboration is enhancing the conversion of intelligence and evidence into successful prosecutions and effective sentencing.

NACADA affirmed its commitment to maintaining pressure on drug networks.