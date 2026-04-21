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Long rains season peaks, ASAL counties receiving enhanced rainfall

Rains being experienced in most parts of the country is expected to continue until next week, April 27.

Judith Akolo
By Judith Akolo
1 Min Read

The March–May long rains season has peaked with heavy rainfall forecast this week across most Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) regions.

In its weekly forecast, the Kenya Meteorological Department says the rainfall being experienced in most parts of the country is expected to continue until next week, April 27, in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South Rift Valley, the South eastern Lowlands, the Coast and North eastern parts of Kenya.

According to the weatherman, the season that began earlier than usual in February will see “isolated heavy rainfall events likely to occur in some parts of the counties including; Lamu, Coastal parts of Tana River County, part of Garissa, Mandera, Murang’a, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Kakamega and Bomet where rainfall above 120 millemeters expected during the week.

Average maximum temperatures of more than 30°Celsius are expected in the Coastal region, the Southeastern lowlands, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya, while average minimum temperatures of less than 10°Celsius are expected in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

 

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