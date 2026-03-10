NADCO report: Parliament urged to fast-track key Bills in 90 days

Parliament has been urged to fast-track the consideration and passage of key Bills arising from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report within 90 days.

This follows the presentation of a report by the Committee overseeing the Implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda and the NADCO Report (COIN-10) during a joint Parliamentary Group meeting of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Tuesday.

In its recommendations, the committee urged Parliament to conclude the consideration of all pending legislation linked to the NADCO report within three months to unlock stalled governance, justice and electoral reforms.

To facilitate the process, the committee proposed the formation of a broad-based mediation committee bringing together the Senate and the National Assembly to address legislative stalemates and accelerate the passage of outstanding Bills.

Among the priority measures is the fast-tracking of the Natural Resources (Benefit Sharing) Bill, 2022, which seeks to establish a legal framework for equitable sharing of revenues generated from natural resources among the national government, county governments and host communities.

The committee also called for stronger safeguards for the right to peaceful assembly. It proposed that the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights spearhead legislation aimed at protecting protesters while safeguarding livelihoods and property in line with Article 37 of the Constitution.

On electoral reforms, the committee recommended adequate resourcing of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to strengthen its infrastructure and institutional capacity ahead of future elections and ensure transparent, credible and verifiable polls.

The report further proposes the establishment of a multi-agency team led by the Office of the Attorney-General to facilitate reparations for victims of police brutality as provided under the Victim Protection Act. The team will include the National Treasury, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and the Law Society of Kenya.

Additionally, the committee urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to conclude investigations into complaints against police officers within six months and publish its findings to enhance public confidence in police oversight mechanisms.

It also recommended that corruption and ethics cases be investigated, prosecuted and determined within six months by the relevant institutions to ensure timely accountability.

At the county level, the committee proposed amendments to the County Governments Act to restructure development planning timelines. Under the proposal, County Integrated Development Plans would be converted into 10-year long-term frameworks while sectoral plans would run for five years to ensure continuity of major projects beyond electoral cycles.

County governments were also urged to implement the National Policy on Ethnic Minorities and Marginalised Communities, 2025, as part of efforts to enhance inclusivity in governance and strengthen public participation.

The committee, led by former nominated senator Agnes Zani, was formed to coordinate the implementation of reforms under the Ten-Point Agenda, a framework stemming from the March 2023 agreement between President William Ruto and the late former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga after bipartisan talks.