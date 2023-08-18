Nairobi county government repossess grabbed land

The Nairobi County government has repossessed a football field in Embakasi East Sub County that had been grabbed.

The decision by the county administration has received applause from area residents who say it will enable youth hone their skills and talents and stay away from social vices.

This even as they called on the Nairobi county government to establish more public amenities including social halls and public schools in the area.

The residents say the land was taken from them and it has taken great efforts to have it finally reverted back.

Young people in the region see the Football game as an instrument to prevent the youth from engaging in drug abuse and other social vices.