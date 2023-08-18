Tusker Fc complete signing of Eric Kapaito

Tusker FC has completed the signing of striker Eric Kapaito, who has penned a one-year contract with the brewers, arriving as a free agent after the end of his contract with Ethiopian premier League side Arba Minch City.

The 27-year-old put pen to paper on his contract at Ruaraka.

“I am delighted to join Tusker because this is one of the biggest clubs in the country. When I had an opportunity to come back home and pick a team, it wasn’t a hard choice to pick on Tusker. This is a club that has won titles and will win more, and I am more than happy to be part of it,” Kapaito said upon his unveiling.

He added; “My target is to help the team achieve its targets and that is to win trophies. I was the MVP and top scorer the season before I left and I want to pick up from there. I want to score double digit goals this season.”

Tusker FC Head Coach Robert Matano expressed his delight with the new signing, noting his goal-scoring prowess will come in handy for the team this season.

“Eric is one of the best strikers in the region and we are very delighted that he has decided to join us ahead of the new season. Without a doubt, he will be an invaluable player for us this season with his goal-scoring abilities being a great addition to the team,” he said.

Kapaito becomes Tusker’s sixth signing of the pre-season window. Others who have been signed include Ugandan winger John Byamukama, Joseph Mwangi and James Kibande from Nzoia Sugar, Fabien Adikiny from Murang’a Seal while goalkeeper Edwin Simiyu was promoted from the Youth Team.

Tusker FC will kick off the new season on 26th August 2023 against Mombasa-based Bandari FC. They will be hoping to reclaim the FKF Premier League title which they narrowly lost to Gor Mahia last season.