Nairobi couple arrested on gun charges

Police in Nairobi are holding two suspects in connection with the recovery of a firearm loaded with twelve rounds of ammunition.

Acting on intelligence received from members of the public, undercover officers from the Pangani police station are said to have pounced on a suspect along Desai road in the city’s Ngara estate.

According to police, 30-year old George Gitau is usually seen with a firearm and is suspected of being behind a series of robberies within the city.

A search conducted on the suspect by the police however failed to yield any firearm, but a lengthy interrogation would provide the answer. The suspect is said to have informed the officers that he had left the firearm in his house at Mowlem area but his wife could bring the same to the police station.

A call to his wife, 27-year old Terryann Nyambura, would see the gun delivered to the detectives based at the Pangani police station. The wife would later be arrested by police.

The Walther pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition and two mobile phones are now with the police as exhibits with the two set to be arraigned in court facing robbery with violence related charges.