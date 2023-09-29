Nakhumicha:MoH shall support Kenya’s preparations and the staging of AFCON 2027

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S Wafula has backed East Africa’s Pamoja Bid by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania after winning the rights to host the 36th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

Nakhumicha, an ardent sporting fan revealed her Ministry will be actively involved in supporting government agenda of preparing and staging prestigious tournament which returns to Eastern Africa after 51 years of waiting.

“Congratulations to Kenya,Uganda and Tanzania for winning the bid to host the 2027 AFCON.Well done President William Ruto and CS Ababu Namwamba for bringing it home.This being a monumental occasion we’ll work together to make it a success. My Ministry shall fully support preparations and the staging of this prestigious competition” she wrote.

On Wednesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded East Africa Pamoja bid the hosting rights for the most coveted continental football showpiece.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced the East Africa “Pamoja” Bid as the winner of the rights to host the premier African football bonanza after the CAF Executive Committee’s meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

“The future of African football has never been brighter and in the near future, one of our nations will win the World Cup.The 2027 edition is going to be beautiful. The commitment and drive made by the three presidents of the countries shows how eager the region is to host this event,” Motsepe said.

President William Ruto on his part promised that his administration will pull all stops to ensure that Kenya and by extension neighbors Uganda and Tanzania lines out a world class event.

“I want to congratulate our Ministry of Sports and all stakeholders in that sector for this. The plan that we have had to change things in sports is starting to bear fruit. Many people never believed that we had the chance of hosting AFCON in 2027 because of the state of our football and sports in general but I am very proud today because Kenya with Uganda and Tanzania has won the rights to host. We are proud of this achievement,” President Ruto said, shortly after the announcement was made in Cairo.

The East Africa nations beat Egypt, Senegal, Botswana and Algeria – who withdrew from the race two days before the official announcement – to the hosting rights.

The means that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have automatically qualified for the 2027 edition as the hosts.