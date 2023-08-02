Nakuru County Gov’t to construct 50,000 affordable housing units

Nakuru County Government has identified public land in Naivasha, Bahati, and Molo sub-counties for an ambitious project to construct 50,000 affordable housing units.

The County Executive for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, and Urban Development, Mr. John Kihagi today led a team from the State Department of Housing on a site visit to assess the readiness of proposed lands in the three sub-counties.

He said: “the purpose of today’s visit is to prepare for the upcoming groundbreaking event by President Dr. William Ruto and Governor Ms. Susan Kihika in the coming months.’’

Kihagi said the Affordable Housing Project is a collaboration between the National Government and Nakuru County, with the goal of promoting urban economic growth, improving livelihoods, and creating job opportunities.

He noted that affordable housing was in high demand in the county, and gave an example of the first project at Bondeni with 600 houses, which have all been sold out, and it has changed the insecurity image of the area.

The county executive stated that affordable housing projects have the capacity of alleviating the prevalent shortage in the country and provide decent accommodation for middle and low-income families, who have often borne the brunt of staying in slums.

He appealed to wananchi to be at the forefront of supporting the government’s Bottoms Up Agenda, since they are the major target for better living conditions than informal settlements, which lack proper infrastructure, sanitation, and safety measures.

Additionally, Kihagi said affordable housing projects would spur economic growth and job creation in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and services.

Apart from that, the officer emphasized that properly designed affordable housing projects contribute to well-planned urban development since they are easily integrated into existing urban areas, hence reducing urban sprawl. And they ensure access to essential services and public infrastructure.

Overall, Kihagi noted, adequate housing can enhance social stability by providing individuals and families with a sense of security and belonging. And, that would reduce instances of displacement, and arbitrary migration from town to town.

He said affordable housing projects come with financing options that make it easier for people to purchase or rent properties, and that enables the government to pull a significant number of people out of poverty.