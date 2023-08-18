Public health PS underscores significance of port health

State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards principal secretary Mary Muthoni has underscored the critical role played by port health officers describing them as the first line of defense against cross border disease outbreaks.

Speaking during a visit of the Eldoret International Airport Port Health Facility, Muthoni said the team remain critical during events occasioned by mass international arrivals such the ongoing devolution conference and the forthcoming Africa Climate Summit.

She said the purpose of the visit was to assess emergency preparedness at the point of entry and exit.

In a sitting with the Head of the Section Phylis Tobosei and the staff, the PS explored strategies for bolstering the service delivery points saying port health officers are available to offer emergency health services at all entry points.