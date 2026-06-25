Nassir rallies leaders to prioritise student welfare, mental health and discipline

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has called on education leaders to strengthen support systems for learners in order to curb extreme behaviour and build a safer, more supportive school environment.

Speaking earlier today at the 49th Annual National Conference of the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) in Mombasa, Governor Nassir urged Members of Parliament and other stakeholders in the education sector to create an environment where every learner has the opportunity to thrive.

The Governor underscored the importance of collaborative leadership between teachers, parents and all education stakeholders, saying meaningful progress in schools will only be achieved through a united and proactive approach. He stressed the need to champion teacher empowerment and place greater focus on students’ mental health, noting that interventions must be preventive rather than reactive.

It is our duty to provide a learning environment that is ideal for both the current and future generations,” said Governor Nassir.

Nassir also highlighted the County Government of Mombasa’s commitment to improving student welfare through its flagship “No Child Left Behind” programme, which provides meals to secondary school learners across the county. He revealed that 76.9 per cent of students in Mombasa have already benefited from the initiative, with the county now working towards achieving 100 per cent coverage.

The Governor added that the county is continuously analysing data to strengthen engagement with learners and improve interventions that support their wellbeing, discipline and academic success.

“We are dissecting the data to see how we can improve our engagement with our students,” he added.

He reaffirmed that investing in learners through nutrition, mental wellness and supportive school systems remains key to shaping a stronger generation and a more resilient education sector.