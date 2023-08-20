Wahome launches Mau water catchment tree planting, restoration campaign

The government is implementing strategies to ensure the goal of planting 15 billion trees by the year 2032 is actualized.

To make this plan a reality, Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome launched a tree planting campaign, in Konoin Constituency, Bomet County, specifically aimed at restoring riparian lands and protect water sources.

Through the campaign, the CS noted that trees such as eucalyptus standing along rivers and around springs will also be cut down.

“To ensure a holistic approach to water resources management and catchment restoration, the Ministry has fostered strong collaboration with all its agencies, to make sure that our resources are well conserved and managed,” she said

According to Wahome, all government ministries have a target of planting a billion trees each in a bid to improve the tree cover in the country.

The Water CS added; “We must address the root causes of deforestation, soil erosion, and unsustainable land use practices through robust policy implementation, community engagement, and environmental education,”

While in Bomet, the CS also participated in the “𝐌𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢 𝐌𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐢” marathon with women from Bosto area where the government is set to construct a mega dam to address perennial water challenges facing the locals.

During the event, Wahome gifted participants with a 1000-liter water tank each.