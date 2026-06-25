Miss Universe Kenya chooses Top 15 ahead of grand finale

The Miss Universe competition has narrowed down its contestants from 30 to 15 following an intensive bootcamp held this week.

The selected finalists will now advance to the main event, where one contestant will be crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2026 at the grand finale on July 25.

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As part of their preparation for the final stage of the competition, the top 15 contestants participated in an intensive runway masterclass led by Bobby Kaanjosa; the runway is one of the activities designed to sharpen their presentation and stage skills ahead of the coronation night.

This year’s edition marks a new chapter for Miss Universe Kenya following its relaunch under new management. The organisers invited girls and women of Kenyan citizenship to apply, promising professionalism and fairness throughout the competition.

“Kenyan women have stood on the Miss Universe stage with grace and purpose for nearly a decade now. We’re coming back prouder and more ready than ever,” the organisers said in a statement. “2026 marks the diamond anniversary of the Miss Universe Organisation, the biggest celebration yet. This year, Miss Universe Kenya will represent our nation in a monumental way.”

Kenya did not participate in the Miss Universe Pageant in 2025, but the country’s license has been renewed for this year’s competition. As such, the overall winner from the top 15, expected to be crowned at the Grand Finale gala, will represent Kenya at the 75th Miss Universe Pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The current Miss Universe 2025 is Fátima Bosch Fernández.