Lifestyle

Miss Universe Kenya chooses Top 15 ahead of grand finale

Miss Universe Kenya, expected to be crowned at the Grand Finale gala, will represent Kenya at the 75th Miss Universe Pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
File Photo: Miss Universe 2025 competition, Grand Finale/Getty Images
Highlights
  • 30 contestants applied to become Miss Universe Kenya
  • 15 contestants have been chosen and were unveiled on June 24 following a week-long bootcamp
  • Miss Universe Kenya will be crowned from the 15, on July 25 at a Gala ceremony
  • Miss Universe Kenya will then proceed to represent Kenya in Puerto Rico for the 75th Miss Universe Pageant

The Miss Universe competition has narrowed down its contestants from 30 to 15 following an intensive bootcamp held this week.

The selected finalists will now advance to the main event, where one contestant will be crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2026 at the grand finale on July 25.

As part of their preparation for the final stage of the competition, the top 15 contestants participated in an intensive runway masterclass led by Bobby Kaanjosa; the runway is one of the activities designed to sharpen their presentation and stage skills ahead of the coronation night.

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This year’s edition marks a new chapter for Miss Universe Kenya following its relaunch under new management. The organisers invited girls and women of Kenyan citizenship to apply, promising professionalism and fairness throughout the competition.

“Kenyan women have stood on the Miss Universe stage with grace and purpose for nearly a decade now. We’re coming back prouder and more ready than ever,” the organisers said in a statement. “2026 marks the diamond anniversary of the Miss Universe Organisation, the biggest celebration yet. This year, Miss Universe Kenya will represent our nation in a monumental way.”

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Kenya did not participate in the Miss Universe Pageant in 2025, but the country’s license has been renewed for this year’s competition. As such, the overall winner from the top 15, expected to be crowned at the Grand Finale gala, will represent Kenya at the 75th Miss Universe Pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The current Miss Universe 2025 is Fátima Bosch Fernández.

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